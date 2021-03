T he COVID vaccine Israel is developing could be distributed in Argentina and even produced in our country, according to the Argentine ambassador in that country, Sergio Urribarri.

The announcement comes after he met in Jerusalem with authorities from the Hadassah Hospital and the Israeli Institute for Biological Research.

Mr. Urribarri explained that “the offer they have made to us is to carry out phase 3 in Argentina, which would require between 24,000 and 30,000 volunteers”.