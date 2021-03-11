In Brazil, all court cases against former president Lula are annulled

THE AMERICAS IN THE NEWS RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Brazil’s Supreme Federal Court has annulled all sentences against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, thus restoring the political rights he had lost for being convicted in the corruption case known as Lava Jato “Car Wash”.

With this measure, Lula could run as a candidate against current president Jair Bolsonaro next year.

Judge Luiz Edson Fachin, of the Supreme Court, annulled the sentences that he considered “marred by political intentions and lacking consistent evidence, for which the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) had to serve 580 days in a solitary cell at the Federal Police HQ in Curitiba, between April 2018 and March 2019”.

In Bolivia, Evo Morales’ party fails to win in large urban centres

His political force, the MAS (Movement Towards Socialism), returned to power in Bolivia at the end of last year, when incumbent president Luis Arce won elections with 55.1% of the vote, with the backing of former president Evo Morales, who was exiled in Argentina following 2019’s coup d’état.

But in this weekend’s regional elections, early results showed an advance of the opposition, at least in large urban centres.

Just over seven million Bolivians voted in provincial and municipal elections in a climate of relative calm despite the pandemic and just half a year after the presidential elections that Mr. Arce won.

So far, the vote count determined that the opposition would win the strategic cities such as Cochabamba, Santa Cruz, La Paz and El Alto, the latter a stronghold of the current ruling MAS party.