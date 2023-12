The president of Ukraine, Volodimir Zelensky, attended in Argentina the presidential inauguration of Javier Milei.

Speaking to the state news agency Telam he said he was confident that Javier Milei's government would support his country "at the United Nations" in its ongoing war with Russia.

"We are counting on President Milei to support Ukraine", he remarked.

This is one of Zelensky's most important trips to South America, as highlighted by his country's press, amid the conflict with Moscow.