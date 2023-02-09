Greek Foreign Minister visits Argentina

Meeting with president Fernández RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

President Alberto Fernández received today at Casa Rosada the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece, Nikos Dendias.

They discussed trade, investment and cooperation in education, sports and space technology, among other issues.

It is worth mentioning that this is the first visit of a high authority from Greece in more than 20 years.

The meeting was attended by the head of Argentine diplomacy Santiago Cafiero, who signed a sports cooperation agreement and a university agreement with the guest.

Both highlighted the growth of bilateral trade and the possibilities of increasing it.

Argentina is Greece's most important trading partner in the food sector outside the European Union.