Government lowers alert level

The government has lowered from "orange" to "moderate the alert issued after Iran’s attack on Israel.

In any case, official sources said, controls will continue to be reinforced at certain sensitive spots.

The Argentine embassies in Israel, Iran, Lebanon and Syria have also been reopened, after being closed for 48 hours.

Meanwhile, Jorge Knoblovits, head of the DAIA, the country’s main organization of the Jewish community, warned: "a third attack in Argentina is not out of the question".

He was referring to the blasts in Buenos Aires against the Israeli embassy in 1992 and against the AMIA organization in 1994, which left more than 100 dead in total.

In a radio interview, Knoblovits said that with Iran "you always have to keep your guard up".

Meanwhile, president Javier Milei denied on social networks that Israeli ambassador Eyal Sela had participated in a cabinet meeting of his government.

According to him, the diplomat was received on Sunday at Casa Rosada, but left before Mr Milei and his ministers began to analyze the implications of the tension in the Middle East.

Government sources had reported that Sela had joined the Emergency Committee convened after the Iranian bombing of Israel.