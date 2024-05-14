Government declares emergency in the railways system

The national government decreed a "railway emergency" after the train crash in Buenos Aires last Friday, which left almost 100 people injured.

This was announced by presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni this Monday at Casa Rosada.

According to him, the measure will enable "a comprehensive audit of the system" and will make funds available more quickly.

Regarding the accident, Adorni said: "we understand that there was a human error but we are respectful of the work of courts", which are investigating the incident.

For the spokesman, Argentina's railway network "is devastated".

Meanwhile, one of the passengers injured in the crash sued the government for not financing works in the train system.

According to the court filing the press had access to, the signaling devices had been in need of maintenance for months.

A train with commuters crashed into an empty one on Friday on the San Martin line, over a bridge in the neighborhood of Palermo.

According to one hypothesis, an operator incorrectly reported that the track was clear.

