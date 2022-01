RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Friday, January 14, 2022

-COVID in Argentina: daily deaths exceeded 100 for first time since September

-Argentina is going through a record heat wave

-Peruvian and Colombian governments seek to deepen cooperation

-10 million tourists have already traveled in the country this summer

-Brazil's president accused the Supreme Court of promoting Lula's presidential bid

-Argentina launched its first communications mini-satellite, designed partly by high-school students