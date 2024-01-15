Francis hints travel to Argentina

In late 2024 RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

Pope Francis revealed his intention to travel to his native country, Argentina, where he has not returned since being appointed pontiff back in 2013.

In dialogue with Italian TV, he said he might come over during the second part of the year.

He also expressed his concern for the situation in Argentina, where "people are suffering".

The leader of the Catholic Church revealed his plans shortly after being invited by President Javier Milei to visit the country.

The Head of State had affirmed that Pope's coming would "bring Argentines together".

Former Cardinal Jorge Bergoglio also pointed out that Uruguay may be added as a stop in this trip.

https://cdn.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2024/01/RAE-ingles-noti-03-.mp3