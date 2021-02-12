February 13: World Radio Day

Radio is a powerful medium that can capture humanity in all its diversity, providing a channel for democratic expression. Globally, radio remains the media with the most users.

Radio’s unique ability to reach the widest audiences means it can shape a society’s diversity experience, standing as a stage for all voices to be expressed and heard. Radio broadcasters should serve diverse communities, offering a wide variety of programs, viewpoints and content, and stations should mirror the diversity of their listenership in their organizations and operations.

Taking this into account, UNESCO declared that every February 13 is marked as World Radio Day, for celebrating the medium of communication par excellence. Even with the advances in technology that were prophesied repeatedly to bring the time of radio to an end, it continues to reach the farthest corners of the planet.

This year’s slogan is “New World, New Radio,” a reminder of how this medium is part of the history of mankind, always following the events of our societies and adapting its services as the world changes.

In 2020 we celebrated in Argentina a hundred years of radio broadcasting in the country. And this year, RAE – Argentina to the World marks its 63th anniversary as the country’s international radio service that airs content in eight languages (Spanish, Italian, Portuguese, French, German, Chinese and Japanese).

https://es.unesco.org/commemorations/worldradioday