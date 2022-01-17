BOCA 2 - COLO COLO 0 TORNEO DE VERANO El Xeneize ganó 2 a 0 17/01/2022 emailFacebookTwitter Con un tanto del "Pulpo" González desde afuera del área en el primer tiempo, y otro de Ezequiel Zeballos en el complemento, el "Xeneize" le gana 2-0 al conjunto chileno en su primera presentación del 2022. https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/WhatsApp-Ptt-2022-01-17-at-23.15.15-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas premios the best Messi quedó segundo Lewandoski, el mejor de todos https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/WhatsApp-Audio-2022-01-17-at-18.28.53-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR ENTRE RÍOS FÚTBOL Deportivo ganó el clásico de visitante por Copa Entre Ríos https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/01/juriol-nota-tecnico-ghuillermo.mp3DESCARGAR