BOCA 2 - COLO COLO 0 TORNEO DE VERANO

El Xeneize ganó 2 a 0

Con un tanto del "Pulpo" González desde afuera del área en el primer tiempo, y otro de Ezequiel Zeballos en el complemento, el "Xeneize" le gana 2-0 al conjunto chileno en su primera presentación del 2022.

