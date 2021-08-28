INDEPENDIENTE 3 - COLON 0 LIGA PROFESIONAL

El Rojo goleó para volver a la punta

Escuchá los goles del Partido en el Relato de Eladio Arregui por Radio Nacional:

Noticias relacionadas

SAN LORENZO

TAMBIÉN LO HARÁ "TORITO" RODRIGUEZ
Los Romero rescinden su contrato

boca juniors

Volvió de Colombia
Villa: “El Consejo de Fútbol no me atiende el teléfono”