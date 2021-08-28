INDEPENDIENTE 3 - COLON 0 LIGA PROFESIONAL El Rojo goleó para volver a la punta 28/08/2021 emailFacebookTwitter Escuchá los goles del Partido en el Relato de Eladio Arregui por Radio Nacional: https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-28-INDEPENDIENTE-1-COLON-0.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-28-INDEPENDIENTE-2-COLON-0.mp3DESCARGAR https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2021-08-28-INDEPENDIENTE-3-COLON-0.mp3DESCARGAR Noticias relacionadas SAN LORENZO TAMBIÉN LO HARÁ "TORITO" RODRIGUEZ Los Romero rescinden su contrato https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WhatsApp-Ptt-2021-08-28-at-22.54.42-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR boca juniors Volvió de Colombia Villa: “El Consejo de Fútbol no me atiende el teléfono” https://cdn-sp.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/WhatsApp-Audio-2021-08-28-at-15.08.28-online-audio-converter.com_.mp3DESCARGAR