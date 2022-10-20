Ecuador's Parliament unanimously supports Argentina

The National Assembly of Ecuador unanimously ratified its support to Argentina's claim of sovereignty over Malvinas.

The motion also calls on the United Kingdom to comply with the United Nations resolutions that call for dialogue with Argentina to resolve the dispute.

The Ecuadorian Congress also urges the Ecuadorian government to "maintain support and solidarity with Argentina in all multilateral forums".

The vote in the Assembly took place a few days after the visit to Ecuador of the Argentine Secretary of Malvinas, Guillermo Carmona.