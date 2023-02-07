Earthquake in Syria and Turkey

President Alberto Fernández expressed Argentina's solidarity with Turkey and Syria due to the earthquake that has so far left some 4 thousand dead.

The Head of State said on his Twitter that the embassies of the country "are at disposal".

Mr Fernandez also shared a post from the Foreign Ministry with Argentine condolences and solidarity for the victims and damages caused by the 7.8 earthquake.

The affected area is located in northern Syria and southeastern Turkey.

For the time being, according to consular sources, no Argentine citizens have been reported affected.