DX Supplement September 3 2021

We start in ARGENTINA, because on Friday August 27th, we marked the 101st anniversary of radio broadcasting in our country.

On August 27, 1920 a group of radio amateurs, that called themselves Sociedad Radio Argentina, inaugurated the age of radio in Argentina.

The group was integrated by physician Enrique Susini, César Guerrico, Luis Romero Carranza and Miguel Mujica.

Equipped with a small microphone and a low-power transmitter, they broadcast Richard Wagner’s opera Parsifal from the rooftop of the Teatro Coliseo.

Susini’s words were: “Ladies and Gentlemen, Argentina Radio Society brings you today a Richard Wagner Festival, featuring the performance of Tenor Maestri, Argentine Soprano Sara César and Baritone Rossi Morelli.

This broadcast could be heard by only a hundred people and is considered the first complete radio broadcast of a radio program. These pioneers would later be known as the Locos de la Azotea (“The Rooftop Madmen”).

While there had been earlier broadcasts, they were brief in nature and were intended for specific communications, such as those used on the front lines during World War I.

The Locos redefined the use of radio by considering that it could be used for peaceful, permanent purposes such as divulging culture and art related information.

After that debut, several other concerts were broadcast afterwards.

On August 27, 1968, the Argentine Society of Broadcasters proposed to institute this date as Argentine Broadcasting Day.

MEXICO

The Universidad Veracruzana started last week trial transmissions on its radio frequency on 1300 kHz, under the call sign XECPAD, in AM.

This comes following a period of intense engineering and infrastructure works, both in its transmission plant in Acajete and in its facilities at Clavijero street, in the center of the city of Xalapa.

With the beginning of AM broadcasts, the University expands and strengthens the spectrum of its radio content, which are already being broadcast on 90.5 FM, on the official website www.uv.mx/radio and the official app, available for Android and iOS systems.

DX SUGGESTIONS

-Radio Africa Network broadcasts on the 21525 kHz via WRMI’s transmitter center in Okeechobee, USA.

It can be picked up between 1355-1400 on 21525 khz with 100 kW, airing the interval signal and WRMI identifications that can be heard while from 1400 to 2100 and always on 21525 khz.

Radio Africa Network programming can be reported continuously, always with 100 kW in English language, with its antennas directed to North and Central Africa. Broadcasts are daily.

-For several years there has been an American religious station broadcasting on a strange frequency on the 60 meter band. It is WTWW-2, whose full name is We Transmit World Wide and broadcasts on 5085 kHz, 60 meter band from Lebannon in the United States, with 100 kws and English language programs for South America:

-Radio New Zealand Pacific continues to broadcast for the entire Pacific region in English language on 7245 kHz frequency with 50 kws. Broadcasting is daily between 0559-0958 UTC in English language.

-The religious station for Africa called Bible Voice Broadcasting-Dardasha 7 operates on 9400 kHz via SPL Secretbrod, from 1945-2000 with 50 kW in Arabic for the north of the African continent.

And we end these listening suggestions with two underground stations.

-Dimtse Wegahta Tigray, also known as the Voice of the Dawn Tigray goes on the air, apparently on a daily basis, on the 15340 khz frequency via Issoudun, France, 1700-1800, on 15340 khz frequency, with 250 kW of power, in Tigrinya language, for East Africa.

-Radio Oni or Radio Yoni broadcasts from Monday to Friday on 15415 kHz via the TDF relay center in Issoudun, France. It broadcasts between 1600 and 1630 khz on 15415 khz, with 250 kW for East Africa in Afan and Oromo languages.

And this segment of Actualidad DX.com,ar continues with news of a new shortwave station that is making waves. For this we move to MYANMAR, formerly known as Burma.

It is a clandestine station that broadcasts against the the ruling military junta of this Southeastern Asian nation.

It is called Radio NUG- National Unity Government of Myanmar which broadcasts on 17710 kHz from 1229-1257 with 250 kW from the rebroadcast center.

As a result of the activity of this station, the regime of Myanmar is confiscating all radios and restricting their import.

The members of the National League for Democracy, i.e, the party of leader Aung San Suu Kyi, which was ousted in the coup d’état of February 1st of this year 2021, broadcast their first radio program via this station on August 20th.

With a daily frequency and a length of 30 minutes, the program is aired at eight o’clock in the morning and at eight o’clock in the evening Rangoon time.

Several witnesses saw regime troops raiding electronics stores in a Rangoon shopping mall to take away all the radios.

According to sources on the independent website The Irrawaddy, police and village leaders will be instructed to confiscate citizens’ electronic equipment.

In April, the Tatmadaw (Burmese military) confiscated satellite antennas to limit the population’s access to independent news coming from the junta’s opponents.

Meanwhile, according to the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners (AAPP), more than 1,000 people have been killed by the regime since February 1.

“We have seen an escalation in terms of violent and arbitrary attacks by the military junta,” reasd an AAPP statement.

More than 7,400 people were detained by the Tatmadaw and at least 106 died as a result of torture inflicted by soldiers.

AFGHANISTAN

Several female broadcasters and anchors for Afghan state radio and television said this week that Taliban authorities prevented them from working and ordered them to leave their workplaces.

Shabnam Dawran, a news anchor for Radio Television Afghanistan (RTA), said in a video message days ago that she was threatened by Taliban militants when she showed up for work.

The group had occupied the RTA building in Kabul after seizing power in the Asian nation.

Dawran’s colleague, Khadija Amin, also claimed she was prevented from entering the RTA office the previous week, according to the independent Afghan news agency ToloNews.

Amin claimed that she and other colleagues spoke with the new Taliban-appointed RTA director. “There has been a change in the programs…. [and] there are no female anchors or journalists,” she said.

The incidents stand in stark contrast to promises made by senior Taliban officials, who had said they were going to allow women to participate in government and public life, unlike during their rule between 1996 and 2001.

For private channels, such as Tolo and Ariana Television Network, the situation remains unclear.

Tolo continues to broadcast news and feature programs with female reporters and anchors, such as Beheshta Arghand, who interviewed a Taliban official live earlier this week.

The Taliban “assured us that we are safe,” said Khushal Asefi, executive vice president of private broadcaster Ariana Radio & Television Network, Reuters reported Friday.