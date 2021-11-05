DX SUPPLEMENT NOVEMBER 5, 2021

HEARINGS

As m ost of you know, the B-01 period of shortwave transmissions has begun in accordance with HFCC directives, so there have been many changes in frequency and transmission schedules.

Reach Beyond Australia, in English: 0900-0915 UTC, 9860 khz with 100 kW targeting Northern Asia, Mondays to Fridays.

1200-1300 UTC, 11825 khz with 100 kW targeting Southern Asia, on Sundays.

1315-1330 UTC, 11825 khz to Southern Asia on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays and 1345-1400 UTC on 11945 khz with 100 kW to Southern Asia every day.

The next transmissions of RADIO SE-TA 2 from Nauen on the 6095 kHz frequency are already planned.

Thus, Radio Se-Ta 2 will be on the air on December 25, 2021 from 0900-1100 UTC on 6095 khz with 100 kW with broadcastings aimed at Central Europe, in German language.

On January 01, 2022, the radio station will go on the air at 1100-1200, on 6095 khz, always from Nauen, Germany, with 100 kW with another broadcast aimed at Central Europe, in German too.

Below are some changes in accordance with the new winter season in the Northern Hemisphere B-21 for All India Radio’s "Foreign Service".

Thus, we have to add a number of new frequencies.

0130-0230 on 13710.0 from Bangalore, India, with 500 kW in Indonesian.

0245-0345 UTC on 11559.8 Khz, from Delhi, with 100 kW in Burmese.

0400-0500 UTC on 11559.8 Khz, from Delhi, with 100 kws in Nepali and 1045-1200 UTC on 11924.8 khz, with 100 kW from Delhi, in Tibetan.

Next on this list of hearings is clandestine radio station UG Voice of National Unity Government of Myanmar also known as Radio NUG or

The Voice of the National Unity Government of Myanmar. iT operates in this new B21 period according to the following schedule:

0800-0829 UTC on 17800 khz with 300 kW in Burmese from Tamsui, Taiwan.

1330-1359 UTC on 15565 khz with 250 kW / in Burmese from the relay center located in Al-Dhabbaya, United Arab Emirates.

Radio NUG has for this period two other frequencies that it could use alternatively: 17710 khz and 12000 khz.

Radio Mazaris Samay, the new Tigrinya-language station we told you about in our previous issue, is now transmitting on the new frequency of 11705 kHz via the relay station located in Talata Volonondry, Madagascar. Thus, Radio Mazaris Samay no longer transmits on the frequency of 11555 kHz.

Thus, the updated scheme of this new station is:

1500-1530 UTC on 11705 khz with 250 kW for East Africa in the Tigrinya language.

We end in Sudan, as Radio Omdurman Sudan can be reported on the 7206 kHz frequency via Al-Fatihah, in that impoverished and troubled African country. The station, which operates with the not inconsiderable power of 100 khz, broadcasts from 04 UTC or even earlier in Arabic language.

NEWS

ARGENTINA

In Argentina, the Association of Audiovisual Communication Providers was founded. The entity will group provincial and national state-owned channels and university channels.

The creation comes after fourteen years of joint work at the Federal Council of Public Television.

After signing the agreement, the head of Public Media agency RTA, Rosario Lufrano, deemed the creation of this entity “a historic landmark”. According to her: "until now the Federal Council of Public Television was just wishful thinking and good intentions, but since it did not have legal status, it could not act".

The Association will be integrated by Canal 7 of Buenos Aires, Lapacho TV, Canal 11 of Formosa; Chaco TV; Canal 10 of Tucumán; Canal 7 of Catamarca; Canal 12 of Misiones; Litus of Universidad Nacional del Litoral of Santa Fe; Canal 9 of La Rioja; Xama of Universidad Nacional de San Juan; Canal 10 of Universidad Nacional de Córdoba; Channel 13 of San Luis; Acequia TV of Mendoza; Señal U of Mendoza; Channel 3 of La Pampa; TV Universidad Nacional de La Plata; Channel 29 of the City of Buenos Aires; Channel 12 of Trenque Lauquen; Channel 10 of Río Negro; Channel 7 of Chubut; Channel 9 of Santa Cruz; Channel 13 of Río Grande and Channel 11 of Ushuaia, both of Tierra del Fuego.

COLOMBIA

We want to tell you that 'Pare Oreja' (Pay Attention), a forum on the history of radio in Colombia, is coming.

The forum will take place between November 2 to 6. It’s an online event devoted to the impact of radio on culture, politics and how public opinion is formed in Colombia. Researchers, journalists and scholars all take part in the event.

Pare Oreja will highlight the resilience of radio, despite changes brought by the digital revolution and the emergence of new formats such as podcasts.

The event is organized by the Universidad Nacional de Colombia, the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana, the Universidad Pontificia Bolivariana, Radio Nacional de Colombia and Señal Memoria.

It is streamed on the official Facebook and YouTube channels of the Pontificia Universidad Javeriana and of the Universidad Nacional de Colombia’s Department of History.

MEXICO

The Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) received 64 proposals of interest for the operation of 234 AM and FM frequencies, in the so-called IFT-8 tender.

The frequencies are located between 88 and 106 MHz FM and 85 frequencies between 535 and 1605 kHz AM.

AFGHANISTAN

The Afghanistan National Journalists Union (ANJU) reported that 70 percent of Afghan media ceased operations or were shut down across the country in 2021, a figure that increased with the return of the Taliban to power on August 15.

ANJU spokesman Masrour Latifi told EFE news agency that this is "a big blow to independent Afghan media".

The survey also noted that "women working in media were more vulnerable to risks and were worried about their lives as much as their profession".

The Taliban's rise to power has also caused the closure of at least 150 Afghan media outlets, including TV channels, radios, newspapers and news agencies.

Many media outlets are also facing a shortage of staff, as hundreds of journalists and other professionals left the country during the chaotic evacuation amid the Taliban takeover.

ETHIOPIA

The Ethiopian Media Authority(EMA), Ethiopia's main media regulatory body, has ordered Ethiopian radio stations to stop broadcasting foreign programs, amid growing diplomatic tensions between the African country and the international community over the ongoing conflict in Tigray, in the north of the country.

In a statement, the EMA director general, Mohammed Idriss, announced the decision that the owners of communication licenses should immediately suspend foreign satellite transmissions.

The EMA directly targets radio programs, whose broadcasting "poses challenges" by broadcasting "poorly controlled" content that "does not take into account the current situation of Ethiopia" as well as information "harmful to the national interest."

One of the radio stations affected by the decision is the Amhadu RTV station, which has a satellite link with the U.S. international broadcaster Voice of America (VOA).

In this regard, VOA's acting director, Yolanda Lopez, has assured in a statement that her station "strictly adheres to the principles of accurate, balanced and complete journalism."

Also in the last hours, the digital news portal Awlo Media has announced the end of operations as a result of Government pressure.

The company says that despite complying with all the country's regulations, the federal government seized several of the company's assets, and "completely shut down the workplace; while employees were unfairly arrested."

The Police said in turn that the journalists had been detained for their "affiliation with a terrorist group", a reference to the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) that government forces have been battling for a year in the north of the country.