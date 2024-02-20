David Cameron's trip to Malvinas condemned

By the governor of Tierra del Fuego province RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

The governor of the province of Tierra del Fuego, Antarctica and Southern Islands condemned David Cameron's trip to the Malvinas.

For Gustavo Melella, the visit of the British Foreign Secretary is "a provocation" and goes "against the territorial integrity" of Argentina.

"We will not allow it" warned the provincial leader in X, and at the same time he declared the former Prime Minister of the UK as "persona non grata".

Former Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero, authorities of the city of Río Grande and groups of veterans of the 1982 war, among others, expressed themselves in the same sense.

The administration of President Javier Milei, in turn, hasn’t expressed itself officially about Cameron's presence in Malvinas.

The British official arrived yesterday to the Islands as part of a tour that includes Brazil and Paraguay.

On his first day in the archipelago, he left a wreath at a monument to the fallen in the conflict.

In a public statement in the Malvinas capital, he ruled out the possibility of facing sovereignty negotiations with Buenos Aires.

"The new Argentine government has taken positive steps and we will have good relations with it", said Cameron.

After which he clarified: "but that will never be at the expense of the wishes of the islanders, who are an absolute priority for us".

"I hope that the inhabitants of the Islands want them to be British forever," said the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.