Daniel Ortega re-elected for his fifth term in Nicaragua

Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was reelected for a fifth five-year term with 75 percent of the vote in last Sunday's general elections, according to the Central American nation's Supreme Electoral Council.

Elections took place amid allegations of Human Rights violations and the arrest of opposition figures. Ortega has been in power for 14 years, governing with his wife, Rosario Murillo, the Vice President.

Until Monday, several Latin American countries, as well as the European Union and the U.S., did not recognize the legitimacy of the election.

Mr Ortega was congratulated by the Venezuelan government and former Bolivian president Evo Morales.