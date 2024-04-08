China rules out Patagonia base has military purposes

The Chinese government has clarified that the space station it manages in Patagonia is of a "civilian nature".

Through its embassy in Buenos Aires, Beijing stated that the center located in the province of Neuquén "is a technological cooperation facility".

In a message posted on social media, China claims that "Scientists from both Argentina and China have access to the use of this station".

The base was installed in 2017 following an agreement signed in 2012, during the administration of CFK.

Beijing came out against US concerns about the activities of the compound located in Quintuco, 1100 kilometers from Buenos Aires.

In Washington's view, the observation center could have military purposes.

These suspicions were expressed again during last week’s visit to Argentina by General Laura Richardson, head of the US Southern Command.

In a gesture of rapprochement with the US, President Javier Milei flew to Ushuaia last week to meet with Richardson.

At the meeting, the installation of a joint Argentine-American naval base in Ushuaia, the gateway to Antarctica, was announced.

For this reason, a senator from the province of Tierra del Fuego asked to summon Minister of Defence Luis Petri to Congress.

Lawmaker Cristina López wants the official to report on the project and explain whether it does not put Argentina's sovereignty at risk.

