CELAC reaffirms support to Argentina’s Malvinas claim

T he Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC) reiterated this Saturday “its strongest support for the legitimate rights of Argentina in the sovereignty dispute over the Malvinas, South Georgia and South Sandwich Islands and the surrounding maritime areas”.

The Argentine Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a communiqué stressing the bloc’s support to a call for “the governments of Argentina and the United Kingdom to resume negotiations and find, as soon as possible, a peaceful and definitive solution to this dispute, in accordance with resolution 2065 of the United Nations General Assembly”.

CELAC, is a dialogue group founded in 2011, and integrated by Latin American and Caribbean countries.

This body recognized “the permanent constructive attitude and full willingness of the Argentine Government to reach, through negotiations, a peaceful and definitive solution to this anachronistic colonial situation in the Americas”.

Furthermore, they “entrusted” the CELAC’s pro tempore chair to request the Secretary General of the United Nations to renew efforts in the fulfillment of its mission of good offices.