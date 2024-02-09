Bolsonaro banned from leaving Brazil

Former president investigated for coup plot RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

In Brazil, former president Jair Bolsonaro has been banned from leaving the country.

It is amid a probe into the alleged coup attempt against his successor, Lula da Silva, a year ago.

By order of the Supreme Federal Court, Police confiscated Bolsonaro's passport yesterday.

The ultra-conservative leader is being investigated for his alleged involvement in the events of January 8, 2023.

On that day, thousands of his supporters stormed the presidential headquarters, Parliament and the Palace of Justice in the capital Brasilia.

Demonstrators demanded that day a military intervention to oust Lula, who had taken office just a week earlier.

The highest court is investigating whether Bolsonaro participated in a plot together with his former ministers and military allies to overthrow the leftist.