Argentines mark Flag Day today

Today, June 20, is Flag Day in Argentina.

The holiday to honor the national flag is in memory of its creator: Manuel Belgrano, who died on June 20, 1820.

He is one of the most important political and military figures of all times in Argentina and a key character in the emancipation process at the beginning of the 19th century.

From his resistance to the English invasions of 1806 and 1807, his support to the May Revolution of 1810 and the leadership of troops during the first stage of the War of Independence, in addition to his advanced, liberal and progressive ideas on how the new nation should be, Belgrano's role is unavoidable in the history of this country.

In any case, in the hearts of Argentine men and women, Belgrano will always be mainly the father of our flag, ligh blue and white, with the Inca sun in the center.

WHY IS THE ARGENTINE FLAG LIGHT BLUE AND WHITE?

To understand how it was created, we must remember that the first stage of the Argentine emancipation -and of almost all the Spanish colonies- was framed in a crisis of legitimacy and power vacuum.

In 1808, King Ferdinand VII of Spain, head of state of the entire Hispanic empire, was captured by Napoleonic troops that had invaded the Iberian Peninsula.

The monarch was forced to abdicate and in his place Napoleon placed his brother, Joseph Bonaparte, on the Spanish throne.

The areas of Spain that were not occupied by the French rebelled under the leadership of the Council of Regency, which proclaimed itself the legitimate authority of Spain...and of the so-called "Indies".

But in America, a debate arose between those who wanted to recognize the sovereignty of the Council and those who would only abide by that of the absent King, when he could regain power.

In Buenos Aires, the Creoles - descendants of Spaniards born in the New World - resolved in 1810 to take charge of the government while Ferdinand VII was off the throne.

It was then that armed confrontations began with the group that recognized the authority of the Council.

This faction, known as "royalists", thought that the Creoles of May had committed an act of sedition, although they had not declared independence.

The problem was that both sides faced each other on the battlefield flying the same colors: the red and yellow of the Spanish crown.

It was then that Belgrano, in order to differentiate his men, decided that they would fight under the colors of the Royal House of Bourbon, to which the deposed monarch belonged: light blue and white.

To add an American touch, Belgrano had the idea of embedding in the center of the flag a sun, symbolizing Inti, one of the highest deities of the Incas, rulers of South America before the arrival of the Spaniards.

Although in its origins the flag symbolized loyalty to the captive King, in 1816 Belgrano's creation was designated national ensign when Argentina declared its independence.

LIFE IN LIGHT BLUE AND WHITE

These colors have become synonymous with Argentina, and fly from La Quiaca in the extreme north of the country to Ushuaia, at the southern tip of the American continent.

They are also present in the 13 Argentine bases in Antarctica and Argentina claims that they fly again over the Malvinas Islands.

"La Albiceleste" is how we call our national team in any sport and as Diego Maradona used to say, nothing compares to wearing that jersey.

It is a tradition in Argentina to pledge allegiance to the flag in the fourth grade of elementary school and there is a song in its honor that Argentine men and women know by heart: "Aurora".

ACTIVITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY TO HONOR THE FLAG THIS JUNE 20

For the first time since 2019, ceremonies and acts for Flag Day will not be limited by protocols and sanitary restrictions, thanks to the progress of vaccination against the coronavirus.

In addition, the celebration coincides with a long weekend, with record movement of tourists throughout the country.

In honor of the flag, every municipality, city and town will have concerts, events, inaugurations, parades, dances, gastronomic fairs and more.

President Alberto Fernández will head a ceremony in the city of Buenos Aires’s Kirchner Cultural Center, where he’ll lead the oath of allegiance to the flag by a group of fourth grade students.

The governors of Mendoza, Formosa, San Luis, Jujuy and Corrientes will also lead the swearing in with students from elementary schools in their provinces.

In Córdoba, the official ceremony will take place in the town of Montecristo, some 15 kilometers east of the capital.

In addition, in this district, there will be a peña (folkloric dance meeting) in Jesús María.

In Jujuy, in the extreme north of the country, there is a tribute to the flag in the Manuel Belgrano square with local authorities and standard bearers from high schools.

In addition, volunteer soldiers from the Jujuy Army Garrison will offer a military parade.

In Tierra del Fuego, the main ceremony will take place in the city of Río Grande, at the Salesian Mission.

Meanwhile, in the province of Corrientes, some one thousand fourth grade students will swear allegiance to the national flag on the banks of the Paraná River, in the provincial capital.

In San Luis, in addition to the oath of primary school children, students in the last year of high school will reaffirm their loyalty to the flag.

In addition, a plaque honoring veterans of the Malvinas War will be unveiled in the capital city of San Luis.

In Neuquén, the celebrations will take place by the Limay River, with hot chocolate, cakes and folkloric shows for those who come to the riverside promenade.

Chubut has the central celebration in Puerto Madryn, where the Malvinas veterans will join elementary school children in the promise ceremony.

ROSARIO, CRADLE OF THE FLAG

As every June 20th, the main tribute takes place in Rosario, province of Santa Fe.

That is because it was in this city, on the banks of the Paraná River, where the flag was raised for the first time, on February 27, 1812.

On that day, Belgrano swore an oath to his troops in the same place where the iconic Flag Monument stands today.

Here, the governor of Santa Fe, Omar Perotti, and the mayor of Rosario, Pablo Javkin, lead the celebrations for June 20 this Monday.

The schedule at the Flag Monument includes artistic shows and a parade of Malvinas veterans, among other activities.

More than 1,200 ex-combatants from all over the country will participate in the tribute to Manuel Belgrano's creation, within the framework of the 40th anniversary of the war for the Islands.

In addition, as is tradition, there will be a barbecue competition and craft fairs.