Argentine young man dies in Gaza conflict

A young Argentine man who was fighting for the Israel Defense Forces died in the conflict with the Hamas organization.

He was identified as 20-year Ilán Cohen, a native of the city of Buenos Aires.

The news of his death was reported online by Eliahu Hamra, rabbi of the AMIA, one of the main entities of the Argentine Jewish community.

According to the publication, Cohen died yesterday during a battle in northern Gaza.

According to local media, the young man's parents were notified by the Israeli consul in Buenos Aires and will travel to that country in the next few hours.

A week ago, the death of another Argentine had been confirmed: Lior Rudaeff, who lost his life during Hamas’ October 7 attack.

According to the Israeli government, Rudaeff fell defending the kibbutz where he lived and his body is in Gaza, in the hands of the Islamist militia.