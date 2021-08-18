Argentine-made vaccine to start phase 1 trials in early 2022, says official

The Minister of Science, Roberto Salvarezza, said there will be “an Argentine vaccine” next year. The jab is currently being developed by the National University of San Martín and the Conicet.

According to Salvarezza, the government’s aim is that “our laboratories manufacture vaccines designed by our universities, not only vaccines developed abroad…this will boost our sovereignty”.

In addition, the official said that next year “we are going to have Argentine vaccines in phase 1 and 2 trials”, and this will be “a very important step forward” for Argentina.