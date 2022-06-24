Argentina's FM: UK "must not fear peace"

Foreign Minister Santiago Cafiero renewed Argentina 's claim for a dialogue on Malvinas before the United Nations.

He did so while speaking at the annual meeting of the UN Decolonization Committee, in New York.

Cafiero asked London "not to be afraid of peace" and affirmed "it is time" to "leave in the pages of history its exercise of colonial power".

In his speech, the minister stated: "today around the world there are still 17 colonial situations pending solutions, 10 of which involve the United Kingdom and one of them is Malvinas".

In this context, he reiterated the call to the British government to find a peaceful solution to the sovereignty dispute, within the framework of respect for international law.

He stated that "the world cannot remain indifferent to the objective of altering stability in Latin America and the Caribbean, one of the most consolidated zones of peace on the planet".

And he insisted that "it is high time that the United Kingdom listens to the international community and resumes negotiations with Argentina over Malvinas".

The Argentine official recalled the various statements in support of the dialogue between Buenos Aires and London.

Cafiero mentioned the calls of the Organization of American States, the Group of 77 and China, the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and Mercosur, among others.

He also questioned the British colonial government for unilaterally granting fishing licenses in the areas surrounding the Malvinas Islands".

In this way, said the diplomat, the United Kingdom persists in its exploration and plans to exploit non-renewable resources that are not theirs".

Furthermore, he stated that London continues to behave as if the 1982 war “had taken place yesterday".

The diplomat denounced that the British "keep an unjustified and disproportionate military presence in the Islands" and “regularly carry out maneuvers that include missile fire".

According to the Argentine Foreign Minister, "military victories do not grant rights".