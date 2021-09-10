Argentina’s Fernández proposes debt swap in exchange for climate action

P resident Alberto Fernández formally opened this week the Latin American Summit on Climate Change, and called for a relief in the IMF debt in exchange for environment-protection actions.

This summit hosted by Argentina is attended by the Secretary General of the United Nations, António Guterres, the United States Special Envoy for Climate Change, John Kerry, plus leaders of the region and authorities from international organizations.

At the opening ceremony, president Fernández thanked regional leaders for “their efforts to curb climate change”. He also stated that the clock “of planetary destruction will not stop unless we build a new development paradigm”.

The Head of State also announced that Argentina will formalize “”a 2 percent increase in the issuance of Nationally Determined Contributions for climate action which results in a commitment of 27.7 percent higher than the one presented in 2016.”