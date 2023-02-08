Argentina wants to be host

Argentina, Uruguay, Chile and Paraguay formally launched their joint bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

The presentation took place at the Argentine Football Association (AFA), on the outskirts of Buenos Aires.

In this context, AFA's chairman Claudio Tapia stated that organizing the Centenary World Cup is the dream "of all South America".

In 2030 it will be exactly a century since the first edition of the event, which was held precisely in Uruguay, that were also crowned champions of that edition.

FIFA will determine next year which country will host the tournament.

In addition to the South American countries, the other candidates are: Spain and Portugal jointly, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Greece with a shared seat and Morocco on its own.