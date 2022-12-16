Argentina trains for decisive match with France

Argentina in the WC final RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

The Argentine National Team trains today behind closed doors ahead of this Sunday's final against reigning champions France.

The squad led by coach Lionel Scaloni is preparing at Qatar University's facilities.

After a day of rest and a day of physical work after the 3-0 victory over Croatia in the semifinal, Argentina is doing tactical training this Friday.

According to the latest media reports, Angel di María could be back in the starting line-up for the decisive match against France.

Di María, it is worth remembering, scored the winning goal for Argentina last year in the final of the Copa América against Brazil.