Argentina to vaccinate children 3 to 11 with China's Sinopharm jab

T he Argentine Government made the announcement following approval by the ANMAT, the local drug safety agency. Officials say the goal is immunizing this whole group against coronavirus before the end of the year.

Health Minister Carla Vizzotti says there are around 6 million children who have not yet been vaccinated. She also detailed that there will be a 21 to 28-day gap between the first and second dose.

For the official, over the next three months "Argentina will reach a tipping point in the pandemic". Those between 3 and 11 "will be protected", the Minister assured, and this "will be an important milestone".