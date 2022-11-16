Argentina se lució y goleó 5 a 0 a Emiratos Árabes Unidos
16/11/2022
El seleccionado se lució este miércoles con una goleada sobre Emiratos Árabes Unidos, en Abu Dhabi, en el último amistoso antes del debut en el Mundial de Qatar con tantos de Julián Álvarez, Ángel Di María, en dos oportunidades, Lionel Messi y Joaquín Correa.
Reviví los goles de la selección en la voz de Relatores Pasión Nacional.
Argentina’s midfielder Angel Di Maria celebrates after scoring during the friendly football match between Argentina and the United Arab Emirates at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)
Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi controls the ball during the friendly football match between Argentina and the United Arab Emirates at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)
United Arab Emirates’ defender Khalifa Al Hammadi (R) marks Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi during the friendly football match between Argentina and the United Arab Emirates at the Mohammed Bin Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, on November 16, 2022. (Photo by Ryan LIM / AFP)