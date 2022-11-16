último amistoso antes del mundial qatar 2022

Argentina se lució y goleó 5 a 0 a Emiratos Árabes Unidos

16/11/2022

El seleccionado se lució este miércoles con una goleada sobre Emiratos Árabes Unidos, en Abu Dhabi, en el último amistoso antes del debut en el Mundial de Qatar con tantos de Julián Álvarez, Ángel Di María, en dos oportunidades, Lionel Messi y Joaquín Correa.

Reviví los goles de la selección en la voz de Relatores Pasión Nacional.

 

Quizás también te interese