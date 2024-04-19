Argentina requests to join the NATO

Argentina has applied to join the NATO, the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, as a "global partner".

The request was made formally by Defence Minister Luis Petri when he met in Brussels with the alliance's secretary general, Mircea Genoa.

Petri made the announcement on his social networks, where he stated: "we will continue working on recovering links that allow us to train our forces to NATO standards".

This is another step in the reconfiguration of the country's foreign policy, which is becoming more aligned with the US, Israel and their allies.

In this context, Washington will grant a subsidy of 40 million dollars to Argentina to invest in military equipment, as announced by the US embassy in Buenos Aires yesterday.

It is also worth mentioning that Petri arrived in Belgium from Denmark, a NATO member, where he signed the purchase of American-made F16 aircraft.

The government also sent a delegation to a space observation base run by China in Patagonia.

The satellite monitoring center, whose installation was agreed with Beijing in 2012, arouses suspicion in Washington, which fears that it could be used for espionage.

This concern was expressed both by US Ambassador Marc Stanley and General Laura Richardson of the Southern Command, who recently visited the country.