Argentina players mark Qatar glory anniversary

"The most beautiful madness" - Messi RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

It has been one year since Argentina won the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In this context, Lionel Messi and other players of the National Team celebrated in social media the first anniversary of the final against France.

The Albiceleste captain said the title won on December 18, 2022 at the Lusail Stadium in Doha was the "most beautiful madness".

Messi shared on several photos from those days, which he defined as "unforgettable memories that will last a lifetime".

Meanwhile, coach Lionel Scaloni posted: "This is the greatest joy of my life, there will be nothing like it".

Angel Di Maria: "We will never forget that December 18 when all the light blue and white hearts vibrated".

Midfielder Rodrigo de Paul: "December 18 was the most incredible day of our lives".

And defender Nicolás Otamendi underlined his "pride" for "having been part" of a "beautiful group" that won the World Cup in Qatar.

Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw in 120 minutes of play, 90 minutes of regulation plus extra time.

For FIFA president Gianni Infantino, it was "the best final ever," he said on his Instagram yesterday.

"I would like to congratulate once again the world champion, Argentina," the Swiss expressed on his networks.