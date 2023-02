Lionel Scaloni, coach of the Argentina National Team, was nominated for The Best award for the best coach in the world.

This recognition comes after winning the World Cup in Qatar with the Albiceleste.

The winner will be announced on February 27, during a ceremony in Paris.

Scaloni, 44, competes for the award with Spain's Josep Guardiola, Manchester City coach, and Italy's Carlo Ancelotti, Real Madrid manager.