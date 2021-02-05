Argentina keeps borders closed due to the pandemic

Argentina extended the closure of its borders until February 28 to foreigners, and reduced the frequency of flights to and from the United States, Europe, Mexico and Brazil as a preventive measure against the a dvance of coronavirus.

The government of Alberto Fernandez extended the ban on the entry of non-resident foreigners into the country through ports, airports, international land crossings and any other access since March 2020.

Last October, borders were reopened only for citizens from neighboring countries as part of a plan to reactivate tourism, but this was cancelled in December when new variants of Covid-19 were detected.

Meanwhile, flights to and from Great Britain and Northern Ireland will continue to be suspended “due to the new variant of the virus detected there”, said an official statement.

In addition, the frequency of flights to the United States, Mexico and Europe was reduced by 30 percent and 50 percent to Brazil.

The Argentine government also recommended in the resolution that nationals or foreigners residing in the country, particularly those over 60 years of age and people belonging to groups at risk, “avoid travelling abroad unless strictly necessary”.