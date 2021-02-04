Argentina is working on the design of a coronavirus vaccine

Argentina’s Minister of Science, Roberto Salvarezza, said that the country is working on the design of a vaccine against coronavirus “based on the use of a recombinant protein”.

Th e research, which began in mid 2020 is conducted jointly by the CONICET Research Center, the Universidad del Litoral and the Universidad de San Martín.

According to the official, the research consists of “inoculating a protein so that the human body produces antibodies, it is not a question of giving a virus or the genetic material but a protein that makes our body to directly generate antibodies”.