The Federal Government announced the decision to require mandatory vaccination for attending mass events to people over 13 years of age.

Through the "Cuidar" app, people will obtain this certificate that will be required to take part in activities "of higher health risk", mainly crowded events indoors.

Amid an average number of daily cases of coronavirus that went up by almost 200% since dropping to a minimum two months ago, all 24 provinces agreed to launch the pass.