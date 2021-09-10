Argentina holds primary elections on Sunday

T his Sunday, the Primary, Open, Simultaneous and Mandatory Elections (known by the acronym PASO) will be held all over the country. Following a tense, highly-polarizing campaign that ended this week, parties and candidates insisted on the importance of citizens’ participation.

Political analyst Ana Iparraguirre, from Dynamis Consultancy, talked to Sputnik news agency and said this “mid-term legislative elections will set the race to the presidential elections of 2023, so there’ll be discussions after Sunday regarding who are the big winners”.

This campaign saw the emergence of conservative right-wing options that are gaining the support of very young voters, and whose candidates present an all-or-nothing, even extremist approach. At the same time, most polls signal there’s widespread apathy of the public regarding these elections, that come amid the pandemic and its economic consequences.

Iparraguirre says that behind “much of this discouragement, there’s the fact that the two main parties didn’t meet the expectations when they were in office: neither the now-ruling Frente de Todos of president Alberto Fernández, nor the opposition’s Juntos por el Cambio of former president Mauricio Macri…they both carry a heavy backpack, and they both have backgrounds which are hard to defend, because neither of them was positive”.