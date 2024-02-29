"Argentina has a new strategy" - Mondino

Argentina has changed its strategy in its claim for sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands.

This was revealed by Foreign Minister Diana Mondino during a radio interview.

"We are looking for the best way to achieve it, so as not to reach options such as a war or denying relations with the UK, as it was done before", said the official.

And she sentenced: "There is no possible discussion about Malvinas, it is in the Constitution".

She referred to the Magna Carta setting the recovery of the sovereignty of the islands controlled by the United Kingdom since 1833 as an indeclinable goal of the country.

For Mondino, the arrival of Javier Milei to the presidency may favor the Argentine campaign for the recovery of the archipelago.

According to her, "with a healthier society and an orderly economy, it may be easier to recover the islands, which is what we all want".

She also gave details about her recent meeting with the British Chancellor David Cameron within the framework of the G20 in Rio de Janeiro.

For the Minister, the meeting was "the beginning of a very productive future" in terms of the Buenos Aires-London relationship.

However, she remarked that she complained to Cameron about his visit to the Malvinas Islands a few weeks ago.