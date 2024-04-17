Argentina buys warplanes from Denmark

The Argentine government formalized the purchase of 24 F16 warplanes from Denmark.

Defence Minister Luis Petri signed the agreement in Copenhagen with Danish authorities.

The US-made aircraft will reinforce the Argentine Air Force fleet, according to official sources.

Petri said in a statement: "Today we are completing the most important military aeronautical acquisition since 1983".

The F16s date from 1978 but were "modernized and equipped with the best technology", the minister said.

"Thanks to this investment," he added, "we are beginning to recover our air sovereignty”.

Argentina will pay 600 million dollars for the transaction, over the next five years, according to official information.