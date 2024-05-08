Another Argentine death in Gaza

The Israeli embassy in Buenos Aires confirmed the death of another Argentine hostage held by Hamas: Lior Rudaeff, 61 years old.

The death occurred on the same day of the attack by the Islamist group against southern Israel, October 7, but was confirmed only yesterday.

According to official information, Rudaeff died defending the community where he lived:the Nir Yitzakh Kibbutz.

The embassy detailed that the victim's body remains in the Gaza Strip.

For months, the Argentine was counted among the nearly 130 hostages held by Hamas.

Following the news, the Casa Rosada issued a statement expressing its condolences to Lior's family.

"These attacks will not go unpunished as they did under previous administrations," also expressed the Argentine government's message.

Rudaeff was born in Argentina but had been living in Israel since he was 8 years old.

