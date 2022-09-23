DESDE EL BOLSÓN RÍO NEGRO Aire de Cerveza, hoy Congreso Brewmaster 23/09/2022 Julian Verna organizador del Congreso Brewmaster nos trae toda la grilla de capacitaciones y disertantes que tendrá el 6to Congreso Internacional de la Cerveza Artesanal Brewmaster 2022 en Mar Del Plata. https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-116_Nro-17-2022_JULIAN-VERNA-CONGRESO-BREWMASTER_Parte-1.mp3DESCARGAR https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-116_Nro-17-2022_JULIAN-VERNA-CONGRESO-BREWMASTER_Parte-2.mp3DESCARGAR Quizás también te interese RÍO NEGRO DESDE EL BOLSÓN Aire de Cerveza, hoy Sacha Maltería Platense https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-115_Nro-16-2022_GUSTAVO-RECATUME-SACHA-MALTERIA-PLATENSE_Parte-1.mp3DESCARGAR https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-115_Nro-16-2022_GUSTAVO-RECATUME-SACHA-MALTERIA-PLATENSE_Parte-2.mp3DESCARGAR RÍO NEGRO DESDE EL BOLSÓN Aire de Cerveza, hoy Barricas Finisterre https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-114_Nro-15-2022_JORGE-LASCANO-BARRICAS-FINISTERRE_Parte-1.mp3DESCARGAR https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/PGM-Nro-114_Nro-15-2022_JORGE-LASCANO-BARRICAS-FINISTERRE_Parte-2.mp3DESCARGAR CHUBUT DESAPARICIÓN EN EL MAITÉN José Crettón: recompensa de 2 millones de pesos para quienes aporten datos https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/09/22-09-2022-MIGUEL-CASTRO-MINISTRO-SEGURIDAD-CHUBUT.mp3DESCARGAR