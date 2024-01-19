Agreement on changes to Milei's reforms bill

The government and part of the opposition agreed on some changes to the mega reform bill sent to Congress by President Javier Milei.

Local media reported that the PRO party of former President Mauricio Macri and the UCR will enable the debate of the so-called "Omnibus Law", which will take place next week.

The initiative includes hundreds of reforms in legal, economic, tax, labor and even cultural matters, among other areas.

According to the press, the opposition demanded the exclusion of the oil company YPF and Banco Nación from the list of more than 40 state-owned companies to be privatized included in the bill.

They also asked to cut the delegation of powers to the Executive from two years to one.

Another change is that not all products should pay the same export duties as large commodities such as soybeans.

The UCR had also demanded not to eliminate the update for inflation that benefited retirees, as proposed in the original text sent by the Casa Rosada to the Parliament.

Peronists grouped in the Unión por la Patria party are opposed to the Omnibus Law, did not participate in the negotiations with the government.

The bill is also rejected by labor umbrella unions CGT and CTA, which called a general strike for next Thursday, January 24, to march against labor reforms.

The government warned yesterday that it will deduct the day's pay of those state employees who join the strike.