Aerolineas flight to Qatar sold out in one hour

In view of the National Team's passage to the final, flag carrier Aerolíneas Argentinas offered an extra flight to Qatar, whose seats were sold out in just one hour despite the price: US$ 5800.

The service departs tomorrow, Friday, from Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires to Doha.

The trip will take 20 hours and 10 minutes , according to sources from the State-ran company.

According to some media, Aerolineas could still add another flight for Argentine fans to go watch the World Cup final between defending champions France and the Albiceleste at the Lusail stadium.