Accused of coup attempt

Brazil's Bolsonaro calls on supporters to march RAE ARGENTINA TO THE WORLD

In Brazil, former president Jair Bolsonaro called for a rally in the face of accusations of an attempted coup d'état.

On social media, he urged his followers to march in support of him on February 25 in Sao Paulo.

At the event, Bolsonaro said, "I want to defend myself against all the accusations against me in recent months".

Last week, courts forbade him to leave the country amid a probe into the events of January 8, 2023.

On that day, thousands of people stormed the presidential headquarters, the Parliament and the Parliament in capital Brasilia to demand a military intervention.

Demonstrators identified with Bolsonaro and wanted to oust leftist Lula da Silva, who had taken office a week earlier.

The former President is under investigation for his alleged participation in said episodes, in alliance with police and military chiefs.