SIEMPRE ES HOY NACIONAL DOC

6 de octubre de 1975

06/10/2022

Hace 47 años, la dictadura cívico - militar pinochetista comete su segundo atentado fuera de Chile.

En Roma, dos sicarios atentan contra el dirigente demócrata cristiano Bernardo Leighton Guzmán y su esposa, Ana Fresno.

 

Quizás también te interese