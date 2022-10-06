SIEMPRE ES HOY NACIONAL DOC 6 de octubre de 1965 06/10/2022 Hace 57 años se registra el bailecito "Mi burrito cordobés", con letra y música de Gerardo Ramón "el Negro" López. https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/021-6-De-Octubre-1965-Se-regista-Bailecito-Mi-Burrito-Cordobes-1.mp3DESCARGAR Quizás también te interese NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 6 de octubre de 2000 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/024-6-De-Octubre-2000-Chacho-alvares-Renuncia-a-la-Vicepresidencia-1.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 6 de octubre de 1976 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/023-6-De-Octubre-1976-Se-registra-Kaani-Chalten-1-1.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 6 de octubre de 1975 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/022-6-De-Octubre-1975-Segundo-atentado-en-Chile-por-Pinochet-1.mp3DESCARGAR