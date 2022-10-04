SIEMPRE ES HOY NACIONAL DOC 4 de octubre de 1917 04/10/2022 Hace 105 años nacía la cantautora chilena Violeta Parra. https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/014-4-De-Octubre-1917-Nace-Violeta-Parra.mp3DESCARGAR Quizás también te interese NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 4 de octubre de 2009 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/016-4-De-Octubre-2009-Fallece-Mercedes-Sosa.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 4 de octubre de 1922 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/015-4-De-Octubre-1922-Nace-Roberto-Ayrala.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 4 de octubre de 1878 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/013-4-De-Octubre-1878-Ley-para-Financiar-Campana-del-Desierto.mp3DESCARGAR