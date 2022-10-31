SIEMPRE ES HOY NACIONAL DOC 31 de octubre de 1944 31/10/2022 Hace 78 años nacía en el Departamento de Treinta y Tres, República Oriental del Uruguay, el compositor y cantante José Luis "Pepe" Guerra. https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/120-31-De-Octubre-1944-Nace-Jose-Luis-Pepe-Guerra.mp3DESCARGAR Quizás también te interese NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 31 de octubre de 2010 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/123-31-De-Octubre-2010-Dilma-Rousseff.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 31 de octubre de 2004 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/122-31-De-Octubre-2004-el-frente-amplio-llega-al-gobierno-en-Uruguay.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 31 de octubre de 1975 https://admin.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/121-31-De-Octubre-1975-Fallece-Gabino-Cora-Penaloza.mp3DESCARGAR