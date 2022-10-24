Siempre es hoy Nacional Doc 24 de octubre de 1992 24/10/2022 Hace 29 años fallecía el músico multinstrumentista y compositor Justiniano Torres Aparicio. https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/093-24-De-Octubre-1992-Fallece-Justiniano-Torres-Aparicio.mp3 Quizás también te interese NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 24 de octubre de 1985 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/092-24-De-Octubre-1985-Argentinos-Jr.-Campeon-Internacional-.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 24 de octubre de 1980 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/091-24-De-Octubre-1980-Fallece-Cesar-Tiempo-.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 23 de octubre de 2011 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/090-23-De-Octubre-2011-Cristina-Fernandez-Reelecta.mp3DESCARGAR