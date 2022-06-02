SIEMPRE ES HOY NACIONAL DOC 2 de junio de 1933 02/06/2022 Hace 89 años nacía en la ciudad de Montevideo el poeta Horacio Ferrer. https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/007-2-De-Junio-1933-Nace-Horacio-Ferre.mp3DESCARGAR Quizás también te interese NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 2 de junio de 1952 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/006-2-De-Junio-1952-Nace-Musha-carabajal.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 2 de junio de 1974 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/009-2-De-Junio-1974-Fallece-Sara-Gomez.mp3DESCARGAR NACIONAL DOC SIEMPRE ES HOY 2 de junio de 1982 https://www.radionacional.com.ar/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/010-2-De-Junio-1982-Se-Registra-Duende-del-Bandoneon.mp3DESCARGAR