LA FANFARRIA DELCAPITÁN

"EY CAPITÁN".

Here's a new single by the renowned porteño seven-piece, formed in 2004 which gained international recognition contributing songs to the Netflix series "La Casa de Papel". With a spirit close to that of the minstrels, they have performed more than 100 concerts in Latin America, Europe, Russia, China and Japan. It is part of "El Cantomanto", the group's sixth album, which includes this song dedicated to Lionel Messi and the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

EL VIOLINISTA DEL AMOR Y LOS PIBES QUE MIRABAN

"GOOD PEOPLE"

"Problemas de los problemas contemporáneos ep 1" ("Contemporary Problems' Problems, episode 1") is the first part of a trilogy released by this acoustic band during 2021. They made their debut in 2009 with political and personal songs that drew attention for being musicians who came from very electric bands. "Buena gente" ("Good People") is a song that transpires black humor with excellent clarinet and accordion arrangements.

LOS PEYOTES

"PEOPLE ARE SHIT".

"Vírgenes" is the sixth album of this legendary garage and psychedelia group that debuted in 2005 with "Cavernícola". With incendiary shows featuring dark and festive aesthetics that are not common in the Argentine scene, they double their nihilistic bet with the hit "La Gente es una Mierda"("People Are Shit"). Not suitable for sensitive hearts.